The HomeKit-enabled ecobee3 lite smart thermostat is now $114, just in time for summer

VIPOutlet (96.4% positive feedback offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $113.80 shipped. Regularly $150 or more at Home Depot, today’s offer is $5 less than previous deal price and the best we can find. ecobee3 lite offers a slimmed down version of the more feature-laden ecobee4 (which is also on sale for $199). That said, it still delivers HomeKit control, automatic scheduling and more. It also works with popular services like Alexa, Assistant and SmartThings. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

A more affordable, yet still Wi-Fi-enabled option, would be to go with Honeywell’s Smart Thermostat at $82. You’ll miss out on the bright and colored display, but still be able to enjoy Alexa and smartphone connectivity. It’s a great budget option for those looking to dabble in smart thermostat functionality.

ecobee3 lite features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees)

WORKS WITH ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. 2-pack sold separately.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire (C-wire)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!