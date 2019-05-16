When SanDisk unveiled the “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card earlier this year, many (including myself) were impressed. With mainstream 2.5-inch solid state drives typically capping out at 4TB, it’s unbelievable that 1024GB of storage can be crammed onto something that’s roughly the size of a fingernail. Not only is it possible, but it’s now beginning to make an official appearance at some retailers, inviting you to stow every Switch game on a teeny-tiny microSD card.

SanDisk 1TB microSD Card feature recap

Since the SanDisk 1TB microSD Card was touted as the “world’s fastest”, let’s start with speed. Users can expect to achieve 160MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. The company cites this as being fast enough to handle 4K video. This will be a relief to many considering UHD footage is one of the few things out there that could rapidly eat up 1TB of storage.

Like some of SanDisk’s other offerings, this 1TB option has received its Extreme branding. Not only does this relate to speed, but also durability. With temperature, water, shock, and X-ray-proofing, the new SanDisk 1TB microSD Card is built to withstand most harsh conditions thrown its way.

In case you were wondering what the ‘A2’ printed on the card means, it’s referring to a upgraded A1 spec that offers a faster smartphone experience. On paper this means that users can expect a 3-4x improvement in random reads and writes when compared to cards with lower specifications.

Pricing and availability

Although we don’t have an officially listed price on Amazon’s US store, we expect the SanDisk 1TB microSD Card to arrive there for $449.99. This is in-line with the live listing price currently offered by both B&H and SanDisk direct. It’s worth noting that it could be $25 higher as B&H lists a retail price of $474.99, but we deem that unlikely since the lower cost is what we’ve been hearing since the beginning.

9to5Toys’ Take

As stated earlier, the feat pulled off by SanDisk is quite impressive and something that many tech enthusiasts will be chomping at the bit to to have. Most will want it for game storage on Nintendo Switch, but there are many other use cases like 4K video recording, smartphone storage, and more.

While it’s not something that average consumers will be chasing yet, it seems like growing storage needs will help many discover its existence on Amazon. While I’m certainly intrigued by the thought of having 1TB on such a small device, I’d personally opt for much more affordable 400GB or 512GB options.

