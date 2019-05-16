Selena Gomez just released her second collection collaborated with PUMA and it’s perfect for all of your spring training. Inspired by the celebrity’s busy lifestyle, all of the pieces are travel-friendly and made for comfort. This new line features an array of shoes, apparel, accessories and more that you would find Selena wearing on a day to day basis, according to PUMA. Head below to find our top picks from this collection with prices starting from $7.

“I’m in love with this collection, because it’s inspired by my life,” Selena said in a press release. “I obviously wanted to create something that matches my lifestyle and that shows the real me. I’ve said it before, I need something that’s comfortable and flattering, pieces that can just put on and give the impression it took hours to plan.” She added, “My favorite thing about it is that it gives different nods to me, to my history. The graphics show the places that hold a special piece in my heart, my birthday, my tattoos, my identity.”

Shoes

Personally, my favorite style of shoes from this new line is the SG Slip-On Glitz Trainers, which are priced at $90. These shoes feature an on-trend slip design and are great for traveling, workouts and more. Better yet, its light and airy color scheme is perfect for spring and versatile to go with an array of outfits. However, if you like a lace-up style, it also is available in the SG Runner Ice Trainers that look almost identical and are priced at $120.

Apparel

The apparel in this line is very trendy and athleisure pieces are great for any travel plans you may have. Crop tops are huge in workout wear and lifestyle apparel this summer and the SG x PUMA Crop is seamless and sleek. It has a neon zipper in the back and fun cutout details. Also, be sure to pair this top with the SG x PUMA Leggings that feature a shaping design which will help to flatter any body type. The leggings also have mesh panels to help keep you breathable throughout the day. Both pieces are priced at under $100.

Accessories

Finally, head to your destination in style with the SG x PUMA Backpack. This backpack is not only extremely stylish but it’s also functional. It features a small zippered pouch in the front for a passport or Id and has a spacious interior for essentials. However, this backpack is too small for a MacBook, so the Sport Duffel may be a better option for business. Better yet, both bags are under $75 and include reflective details to keep you seen in low light.

Which piece from the Selena Gomez x PUMA collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to her first collaboration here.

