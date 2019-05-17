This Dyson Ball 2 Upright Vac can handle all surfaces & is now just $170 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

- May. 17th 2019 8:34 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum for $169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $400, this model sells for $300 at Best Buy and Amazon right now in new condition. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include a self-adjusting cleaner head, multicolor operation, floor-to-ceiling cleaning wand , long-reach hose and whole-machine HEPA filtration. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Best Buy customers and ships with a 6-month Dyson warranty. More details below.

Best Buy is also offering the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (274878-01) for $230 shipped. That’s about $120 off the going rate and the best price we can currently find. Rated 4+ stars.

Both of today’s Dyson deals are solid but you might just want to have the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum do the work for you at $230 shipped. We also have some great deals on Shark vacs and more still live right here.

Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum:

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 has unrivaled Dyson Suction, and is light to maneuver. A slimmer design allows the Multi Floor 2 to turn on a dime, steering easily into difficult spaces. It’s ideal for homes with hardwood, tile, and carpets. The Multi Floor 2 has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between all floor types – sealing in suction for a powerful clean across your entire home.

Dyson

