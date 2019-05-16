Bring home Shark’s ION S87 Alexa-enabled Robot Vacuum and WANDVAC for $350 ($100 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Shark ION S87 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum with Handheld Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy as well as Target. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Shark’s ION S87 pairs with your smartphone for one-tap cleaning, and even integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also includes a Shark WANDVAC Cordless Vacuum. Even with a robotic vacuum handling the day-to-day cleaning, having a vacuum on hand is perfect for tackling little messes. So this option from Shark gives you the best of both worlds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need the additional handheld vacuum, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $214 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home.

Shark ION S87 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum features:

Lighten household chores with this SHARK® ION™ vacuum system. The lithium-ion battery supplies a long-lasting charge, and the 0.66-quart dust cup and HEPA filter collect dirt, hair, and dander to prevent allergen buildup. This SHARK® ION™ vacuum system comes with a built-in power vacuum to help with those extra cleaning jobs.

