Bring home Shark’s ION S87 Alexa-enabled Robot Vacuum and WANDVAC for $350 ($100 off)

- May. 16th 2019 3:14 pm ET

Get this deal
$450 $350
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Shark ION S87 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum with Handheld Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy as well as Target. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Shark’s ION S87 pairs with your smartphone for one-tap cleaning, and even integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also includes a Shark WANDVAC Cordless Vacuum. Even with a robotic vacuum handling the day-to-day cleaning, having a vacuum on hand is perfect for tackling little messes. So this option from Shark gives you the best of both worlds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need the additional handheld vacuum, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $214 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, which we’ve found to be a smart, powerful and affordable robo vac.

Shark ION S87 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum features:

Lighten household chores with this SHARK® ION™ vacuum system. The lithium-ion battery supplies a long-lasting charge, and the 0.66-quart dust cup and HEPA filter collect dirt, hair, and dander to prevent allergen buildup. This SHARK® ION™ vacuum system comes with a built-in power vacuum to help with those extra cleaning jobs.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$450 $350

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
eBay Daily Deals Target Shark

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go