Cool off on hot summer days in this Intex Inflatable Pool at $18 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon offers the Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool for $17.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart for this price. Target charges $30 while Bed Bath & Beyond sells it for $40. It had been around $30 at Amazon until today’s drop, which is within a buck of the all-time low there. It has a 269-gallon capacity and is suitable for swimmers ages 6 and up. Around 60% of all 1,500 reviewers have given it 4+ stars.

A pump is not included, so make sure to pick one up with your savings. You can also buy this Intex Pool Cover at $13.50 if you don’t want to keep inflating/deflating your pool every day.

And don’t forget that if you’re planning on hosting pool parties this summer, we have just the guide for you right here.

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool:

120″ x 72″ x 22″ large family pool

3 air chambers each with double intake and free flow exhaust valve

15 gauge vinyl. This product does NOT come with a pump.

Extra wide side walls for comfort

Drain Plug Included

