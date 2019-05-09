We’re approaching the unofficial start of summer. If you’re fortunate enough to have a swimming pool in your backyard, chances are you’re itching to throw a party or few over the next several months. But are you prepared? Below, we’ve rounded up the items that’ll wow your guests and make your summer pool parties unforgettable.

Float on

There’s almost nothing more relaxing than lazing around in a pool. For most, a simple inner tube will do. The Tube in a Box comes in various sizes and starts at $30. It’s made of a tear-resistant UV material that can be decorated with plastic paint should you find it too drab.

However, if you really want to make a statement with your flotation device, opt to lounge on this giant avocado for $26. This 65-inch float includes an inflatable “seed” that you can toss around or use for a game of swimming pool dodgeball.

For something that resembles a typical patio lounger, there’s the Intex 71-inch Floating Recliner at $22. It features two cup holders so you can enjoy your favorite beverages while you chill on the water.

Game on

Looking for a pool party game that isn’t Marco Polo? If you have an Alexander Hamilton to spare, that means you can easily pick up this Intex Volleyball Game. For just $10, you’ll receive a 94-inch-wide vinyl net plus a volleyball, both of which will need to be inflated. Create teams and hold a tournament with an enticing prize for the winners.

For even less than the volleyball set, you can score the Intex Floating Hoops Basketball Game at $8.50. It includes a 21.5-inch-high net and an inflatable basketball. This is a great option for when the blacktop becomes too unbearable on a hot day.

There’s good news if you want to get a game of beer pong going at your pool party: everyone won’t have to leave the pool to play it! Take beer pong to the next level with the GoPong Pool Pong Set for $20. It comes with two small rafts — each of which can hold six red plastic cups — plus three balls. The floating trays can also be re-purposed as standard drink holders when game time is over.

Party on

Surely, you’ll want to crank up the tunes while you’re out by the pool. Make sure to get a speaker that can handle some splashing. The Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker is around $30 after an on-page coupon. It has dual 6-watt drivers, a lithium-ion battery with up to 24 hours of playing time, and a 66-foot wireless range so you can beam your favorite songs from inside the house. An IPX7 waterproof rating means you can keep this speaker poolside, no problem.

Keep the party in the water by serving food and beverages on this set of two Inflatable Buffet Trays for $13. Each one measures over 50 inches wide and can be filled with ice to keep drinks, fruits, and veggies nice and chilled. Melted ice can easily be drained via the clear plug at the bottom of the float.

Should your summer pool parties run into the night, light up the scene with this 10-pack of 3-inch Floating LED Pool Lights at $38 or less after on-page coupon. They come in a variety of colors and are waterproof rated at IP65, which means you can get up to four hours of in-pool use at a time. These floating lights will add a cool vibe after the sun goes down.

Other pool party essentials to consider

As you can see, we listed plenty of inflatable toys and decor. Don’t waste your lungs in trying to blow everything up; purchase the best-selling Etekcity Air Pump for $16 instead. It features three nozzles and can also deflate your floaties once you’re finished with them.

For your sake (and your guests’), keep your pool clean. Fortunately, that can be easy to do with this adorable GAME 3-inch Derby Duck Chlorine Tablet Dispenser at $19. It can carry as many as five tabs at once. Plus, it looks like a cute pool decoration. You can buy one shaped like a shark for the same price.

Should leaves and other undesired objects land in your swimming pool, make sure to collect them with this U.S. Pool Supply Skimmer for $12. It’s five-feet-long and has ultra fine mesh so that no debris is left uncollected.

Ready to throw a summer pool party?

What are your pool party must-haves? Share your suggestions with us in the comments.

And if you want to make your patio more inviting for outdoor gatherings, the Williams-Sonoma Aerin collection is perfect for summer. Shop the entire line from as low as $7.

