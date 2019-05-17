Latest iPad Air and mini see some of the biggest discounts yet

Best Buy is offering some of the best prices we’ve seen on the latest iPad Air and mini from Apple. My Best Buy members (free to sign-up) can save $30 off a variety of models, marking the biggest discounts we’ve seen to date. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the new iPad Air, which starts at $479.99. The latest from Apple delivers a new A12 Bionic chip, 10.5-inch TrueTone Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil. An 8MP back camera and up to 10 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Apple’s new iPad mini is available from $384.99. While we have seen Best Buy offer a slightly strong pre-order offer at launch, today’s deal is the best currently available. iPad mini offers a 7.9-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil, and a built-in Touch ID sensor. It has the same 8MP camera as the iPad Air featured above.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s popular USB-C to Lightning cable. This is one of the fastest ways to charge Apple’s latest iPads when combined with a compatible charger. Anker’s Powerline products are known for stellar build quality that’s said to last “12x longer” than the competition.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

And at just one pound and 6.1mm thin, carrying all that power is effortless

