Lenovo’s 15-inch MacBook Backpack can be yours for less than $11 (Reg. $25)

- May. 17th 2019 1:59 pm ET

Lenovo is offering its 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack (B510) for $10.79 shipped when coupon code PRESALE10 has been applied during checkout. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $1. Whether you’re heading to the office, gym, or school, this Lenovo backpack is a well-rounded option worth considering. Space for a MacBook, iPad, or 15-inch PC laptop make it a solid go-to for most. Ratings are still rolling in, but Lenovo backpacks are well-rated.

If you’re looking for a splash of color, check out Amazon’s Ultralight Backpack at $15. This lightweight backpack offers a 25-liter capacity and several pockets. Five colors allow you to find a vibrant option that fits your style.

Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack (B510) features:

Made from high quality water-repellant and tear resistant materials, the Lenovo 15.6″ Laptop Everyday Backpack B510 built for the daily grind. It fits up to 15.6″ laptops with a main compartment that is spacious enough to carry personal belongings for the gym, a business trip, or everyday life. It also features a quick-access pocket and two-side pockets for additional storage space.

lenovo

