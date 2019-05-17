Save $500 on Ryobi’s top-of-the-line electric zero turn riding lawn mower

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 100Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,599 shipped. That’s good for $500 off and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Ditch the bells and whistles for Ryobi’s walk-behind electric lawn mower at a fraction of the price. This model is perfect for smaller yards and ditching gas or oil fumes this summer. Learn more here.

Ryobi Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48V Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 100 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with two precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

