Save $500 on Ryobi’s top-of-the-line electric zero turn riding lawn mower

- May. 17th 2019 3:40 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 100Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,599 shipped. That’s good for $500 off and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Ditch the bells and whistles for Ryobi’s walk-behind electric lawn mower at a fraction of the price. This model is perfect for smaller yards and ditching gas or oil fumes this summer. Learn more here.

Ryobi Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48V Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 100 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with two precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
