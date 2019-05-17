TP-Link’s $40 Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit touts up to 1000Mbps speeds (33% off)

Newegg Flash offers the TP-Link TL-PA8010 KIT AV1200 Gigabit Powerline Starter Kit for $39.99 shipped when code NEFPBN73 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, is 20% less than the current sale price at Amazon and is $4 below the all-time low there. With up to 1000Mbps speeds, TP-Link’s Powerline adapter allows you to wirelessly expand your home’s network. So if you need to add a wired connection upstairs, the basement or somewhere else where running a cable is a nightmare, this kit has your back. Rated 4/5 stars from over 350 customers.

TP-Link Gigabit Powerline Kit features:

Extend your network through the electrical wiring of your home or office with the TL-PA8010KIT HomePlug-AV1200 Gigabit Powerline Kit from TP-Link. This powerline adapter kit consists of two adapters each with a Gigabit Ethernet port. With support for data transfer rates of up to 1200 Mbps, you can easily transfer large files, stream HD content, and more at distances of up to 984′ (300 m). Pairing the two adapters is easy with integrated pairing buttons while 128-bit AES encryption keeps your network connection secure.

