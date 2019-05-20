B&H clears out Retina iMac inventory taking up to $500 off w/ added tax benefits

B&H is currently taking up to $500 off previous generation Apple iMacs, marking some of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked to date. Free shipping is available for all. Tax benefits are available for some shoppers in select states at the time of purchase. Our top pick is the 27-inch 5K Retina 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB model at $1,799. That’s a $500 savings off the original price and $200 less than Best Buy’s current offering. Features include an i5 processor, 2TB Fusion drive and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Add in gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac, and you’ll be all set for quick data transfers. Shop the rest of this sale right here.

Every iMac needs these two accessories and you should certainly consider putting your savings to good use. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While Apple’s iMac certainly has a beautiful display, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough. This nifty accessory solves those woes.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 2TB Fusion Drive

27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 580 Graphics Card (8GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

