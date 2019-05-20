Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Event offers an extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping

Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale is here with an extra 40% off all sale items when you use promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Plus, receive free ground delivery on all orders. Pick up a new pair of kicks for summer with the men’s Nantucket Loafers that are currently on sale for $49. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $100. This style makes getting out the door seamless and it’s versatile to dress up or down. Better yet, the loafers are available in three color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars with 195 reviews from Cole Haan customers. In case you missed it, we covered the best loafers under $50 in our guide here. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nantucket Loafer $49 (Orig. $100)
- GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxford $138 (Orig. $280)
- Warner Grand Postman $126 (Orig. $300)
- Raymond Grand Chukka Boot $138 (Orig. $250)
- Hamilton Grand Venetian Loafer $120 (Orig $280)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Annabell Grand Wedge Sandal is a perfect option for summer weather. You can style this wedge with dresses, jeans, shorts and more. Plus, it’s on sale for $78, which is down from its original rate of $150.
Our top picks for women include:
- Fernanda Flat Sandal $60 (Orig. $130)
- GrandPrø Spectator Slip On Sneaker $72 (Orig. $150)
- Vesta Skimmer Flat $78 (Orig. $170)
- GrandPrø Spectator Scalloped $60 (Orig. $130)
- Annabel Grand Wedge Sandal $78 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!