Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Event offers an extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping

Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale is here with an extra 40% off all sale items when you use promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Plus, receive free ground delivery on all orders. Pick up a new pair of kicks for summer with the men’s Nantucket Loafers that are currently on sale for $49. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $100. This style makes getting out the door seamless and it’s versatile to dress up or down. Better yet, the loafers are available in three color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars with 195 reviews from Cole Haan customers. In case you missed it, we covered the best loafers under $50 in our guide here. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Annabell Grand Wedge Sandal is a perfect option for summer weather. You can style this wedge with dresses, jeans, shorts and more. Plus, it’s on sale for $78, which is down from its original rate of $150.

Our top picks for women include:

