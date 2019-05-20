Track summer activity w/ Huawei Band 3 Pro at $55 (Reg. $70), more from $20

Amazon is offering the Huawei Band 3 Pro for $54.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With an AMOLED display, 50 meter water-resistance, sleep monitoring, and more, this activity tracker is an excellent way to keep tabs on health and exercise. Three colorways are on sale, providing options to suit everyone’s style. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find more options on sale.

We also spotted the Huawei Band 3e Smart Fitness Activity Tracker for $19.99 shipped at B&H. That’s $10 off the typical rate and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Like the Pro offering above, this affordable option is capable of delivering call and text notifications to your wrist. It can also track steps, distance, calories burned, and more. Be aware that going this route does mean you’ll forfeit heart rate monitoring and the higher-quality display offering in the Huawei Band 3 Pro. Ratings are still rolling in, but Huawei’s activity trackers are reputable.

Huawei Band 3 Pro features:

AMOLED touch display: color screen and adjustable screen brightness; full screen touch and home button control – built-in GPS tracks workouts without your phone

Multi-sports mode: indoor/outdoor run, walk, indoor/outdoor cycle, swim, free training and various exercise types – 24/7 heart rate monitor: provides precise real-time heart rate data

Sleep tracking: true sleep 2.0, developed in collaboration with Harvard medical school’s cdb center, identifies the 6 most common sleep-related issues, and gives suggestions for better sleep

