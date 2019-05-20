Today only, score an iPhone 7 128GB unlocked for $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $749)

- May. 20th 2019 8:30 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s refurbished iPhone 7 128GB in Black for $229.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. For comparison, it originally sold for $749 and Apple is asking $469 as a certified refurbished model. Apple is continuing to deliver the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Ideal for kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Grab JETech’s clear iPhone 7 case and leverage your savings into some extra protection. You’ll be able to keep your investment safe but also show off that beautiful black paint job.

iPhone 7 features:

  • 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
  • A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
  • NFC with reader mode
  • 12-megapixel iSight camera
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • FaceTime HD camera

