Today only, score an iPhone 7 128GB unlocked for $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $749)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s refurbished iPhone 7 128GB in Black for $229.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. For comparison, it originally sold for $749 and Apple is asking $469 as a certified refurbished model. Apple is continuing to deliver the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Ideal for kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty.
Grab JETech’s clear iPhone 7 case and leverage your savings into some extra protection. You’ll be able to keep your investment safe but also show off that beautiful black paint job.
iPhone 7 features:
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
- A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor
- Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G
- LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
- NFC with reader mode
- 12-megapixel iSight camera
- 1080p HD video recording
- FaceTime HD camera
