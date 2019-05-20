Lock in a 20% discount on Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Moto G6 Smartphone at $160 shipped

- May. 20th 2019 9:51 am ET

Amazon offers the Prime Exclusive Motorola Moto G6 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 20% from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating and more. This version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as Alexa support. With almost 600 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating and is a #1 best-seller.

A solid way to get the most out of your savings is to pick up one of Anker’s highly-rated Powerline microUSB cables for $6. Plus, grabbing a case ensures that your new handset will be protected from drops, scratches and more. Amazon has options starting under $8, but Spigen’s Rugged Armor at $13 is our top pick. 

Prime Exclusive Moto G6 features:

  • Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa. 
  • Double press the power button to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, check the weather wherever you are and more
  • 5.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 128 GB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.0
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and fast 4G LTE speed

