Lock in a 20% discount on Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Moto G6 Smartphone at $160 shipped

Amazon offers the Prime Exclusive Motorola Moto G6 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 20% from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating and more. This version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as Alexa support. With almost 600 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating and is a #1 best-seller.
Prime Exclusive Moto G6 features:
- Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa.
- Double press the power button to just ask, and Alexa will respond. Alexa can play music, provide news updates, check the weather wherever you are and more
- 5.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 128 GB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.0
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and fast 4G LTE speed
