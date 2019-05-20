Pay just $12.50 each for 3 Wi-Fi-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link and B&H

May. 20th 2019

B&H offers a 3-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini (HS105) for $37.99 shipped. Normally, you’d expect to pay $35 for two at Amazon and this is among the best pricing we’ve traced at just $12.66 each. Whether you’re wanting to control a coffee maker or lamp, this 3-pack of smart plugs is must-have. Plus, you’ll be able to use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or your smartphone to turn on or off these plugs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to make your ceiling lights smart? We’ve got 3 energy-conscious TP-Link smart switches for $58 and more in today’s latest Green Deals, so be sure to check it out. And if you just want to make a single item smart, save some cash by opting for Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug by TP-Link for $16.50 Prime shipped.

TP-Link Kasa KP100 Mini Smart Plug features:

Control electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the HS105 Smart Plug Mini. Turn devices on and off, create schedules and set timers using the Kasa app. Away Mode makes it look like you’re home when you’re not for added security, and the HS105 works with Amazon Alexa to enable voice control. Enjoy peace of mind by checking on your devices remotely and always coming home to a well-lit house. Set connected devices to turn on and off as needed, conserving energy and helping you save on your electricity bill.

