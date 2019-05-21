Take up to $480 off Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro with tax savings for some shoppers

B&H is currently taking up to $480 off Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You’ll find various configurations on sale, but the 512GB Wi-Fi LTE model is a standout at $779 shipped. Best Buy is currently charging the full $1,280 price tag and today’s deal is $100 less than our previous mention. You can find additional deals on this landing page. As usual, B&H skips the sales tax for shoppers in select states at the time of purchase. The 2017 model sports a 12.9-inch Retina display, Apple A10X processor, and LTE connectivity. Includes Touch ID and a 12MP rear iSight camera.
Complete your mobile office setup with one of Logitech’s keyboard cases. Designed for iPad Pro, this model makes it easy to type and create content on-the-go. You’ll also want to be sure to grab an extra Lightning cable. This option from AmazonBasics is a solid bet with a high-quality design that is made to withstand more than Apple’s official cables.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
- 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 12MP iSight Camera
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- Lightning Connector, Smart Connector
- iOS
