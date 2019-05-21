This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Family-friendly action titles from $8, $1 rental, more from $5

- May. 21st 2019 9:29 am ET

This week’s best iTune movie deals include a new under $10 Family-Friendly Action sale, plus the usual smattering of deals from $5 and a new $1 rental. Head below for all of your top picks.

Leading the way this week is iTunes new under $10 Family-Friendly Action sale. These titles typically sell for $15 or more at competing services, with a handful of all-time lows available in today’s sale. Our top picks include:

Other notable deals this week include:

This week’s $1 HD Rental is Hunter Killer. It has a 4.5/5 star rating and typically rents for over $5 at competing services. Stars include Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman and Common.

