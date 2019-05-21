This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Family-friendly action titles from $8, $1 rental, more from $5

This week’s best iTune movie deals include a new under $10 Family-Friendly Action sale, plus the usual smattering of deals from $5 and a new $1 rental. Head below for all of your top picks.
Leading the way this week is iTunes new under $10 Family-Friendly Action sale. These titles typically sell for $15 or more at competing services, with a handful of all-time lows available in today’s sale. Our top picks include:
- Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Night at the Museum: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Spider-Man Homecoming: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Batman Movie: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ice Age The Meltdown: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Robin Hood: $10 (Reg. $20)
- …and more…
Other notable deals this week include:
- Napoleon Dynamite: $5 (Reg. $10)
- A Star is Born: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Zero Dark Thirty: $8 (Reg. $15)
- RBG: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Wedding Crashers: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Hurt Locker: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD Rental is Hunter Killer. It has a 4.5/5 star rating and typically rents for over $5 at competing services. Stars include Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman and Common.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!