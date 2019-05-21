Amazon all-time low returns on this Dremel multi-tool kit at $45 (Reg. $70)

- May. 21st 2019 7:17 am ET

$45
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Dremel 3000-2/28 Rotary Tool Kit for $44.98 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for around $70 at other retailers like Home Depot with today’s offer marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. This Dremel kit ships with everything you need for DIY tasks around the house, including a variable speed multi-tool, 28 attachments, and a carrying case. Ideal for simple to moderate difficulty tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra Dremel accessories. This 160-piece kit pairs nicely with today’s featured deal and includes a storage case to keep everything need and tidy.

Dremel 3000-2/28 Rotary Tool Kit features:

  • Variable speed from 5,000 to 32,000 RPM
  • Improved design for multiple grip positions
  • EZ Twist Nose Cap for quick accessory changes
  • Includes 2 attachments: a sanding/grinding guide and a cutting guide
  • 2-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$45

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dremel

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp