Amazon all-time low returns on this Dremel multi-tool kit at $45 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Dremel 3000-2/28 Rotary Tool Kit for $44.98 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for around $70 at other retailers like Home Depot with today’s offer marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. This Dremel kit ships with everything you need for DIY tasks around the house, including a variable speed multi-tool, 28 attachments, and a carrying case. Ideal for simple to moderate difficulty tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra Dremel accessories. This 160-piece kit pairs nicely with today’s featured deal and includes a storage case to keep everything need and tidy.

Dremel 3000-2/28 Rotary Tool Kit features:

Variable speed from 5,000 to 32,000 RPM

Improved design for multiple grip positions

EZ Twist Nose Cap for quick accessory changes

Includes 2 attachments: a sanding/grinding guide and a cutting guide

2-year limited warranty

