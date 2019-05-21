Lucky Brand kicks off its Big Weekend Sale with 30-50% off summer-ready styles: jeans, t-shirts, more
For a limited time only, Lucky Brand’s Big Weekend Sale offers 30-50% off summer-ready styles including shorts, jeans, tops, outerwear and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders over $75 or more. The men’s 410 Athletic Slim Jeans are a Lucky Brand best seller and on sale for $63, which is down from its original rate of $90. These jeans are infused with stretch for comfort and mobility. Plus, it features a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. It’s also available in a Coolmax Slim Chino Pant design that’s on sale for $69. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Seersucker Monroe Shirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- 105 Slim Taper Jeans $90 (Orig. $129)
- 121 Slim Tencel Jeans $69 (Orig. $99)
- 410 Athletic Slim Jeans $63 (Orig. $90)
- 410 Athletic Slim Coolmax $69 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the mom jean trend (find our guide here) is very popular this season and the Mid Rise Authentic Straight Crops are a must-have. It includes a relaxed fit for comfort and a light wash that will go perfectly with all your spring tops. Even better, this style is on sale for $83 and originally were priced at $119.
Our top picks for women include:
- Smocked Short Sleeve Top $56 (Orig. $80)
- Eyelet Tank Top $40 (Orig. $80)
- Mid Rise Authentic Straight Crop $83 (Orig. $119)
- Tomboy Trucker Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- The Boyfriend Shorts $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!