Lucky Brand kicks off its Big Weekend Sale with 30-50% off summer-ready styles: jeans, t-shirts, more

For a limited time only, Lucky Brand’s Big Weekend Sale offers 30-50% off summer-ready styles including shorts, jeans, tops, outerwear and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders over $75 or more. The men’s 410 Athletic Slim Jeans are a Lucky Brand best seller and on sale for $63, which is down from its original rate of $90. These jeans are infused with stretch for comfort and mobility. Plus, it features a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. It’s also available in a Coolmax Slim Chino Pant design that’s on sale for $69. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the mom jean trend (find our guide here) is very popular this season and the Mid Rise Authentic Straight Crops are a must-have. It includes a relaxed fit for comfort and a light wash that will go perfectly with all your spring tops. Even better, this style is on sale for $83 and originally were priced at $119.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!