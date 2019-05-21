Today only, TOMS is offering 25% off sitewide with sneakers, boots, sandals & more from $36

Today only, TOMS offers 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Kick up your shoes for summer with the men’s Drizzle Grey Heritage Canvas Slip-On. In case you missed it (find our guide here), slip-on sneakers are a huge trend for spring and summer. This style also features an array of color options and its ortholite foam was designed for comfort. Better yet, the sneakers are currently on sale for $37, which is down from its original rate of $50. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, espadrilles are always a good choice for the warmer months and the Nova Slip-Ons are a must-have. Originally priced at $65, during the sale you can find this style for $49. Best of all, its easy slip-on design will take you no time when heading out the door.

Our top picks for women include:

