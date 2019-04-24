If you haven’t noticed, slip-on style sneakers are very popular for this spring. Not only are they stylish, but are a breeze to get on and generally are comfortable. Also, in case you missed it a dressier alternative to sneakers are loafers and last week we covered our favorite styles (find our guide here). Plus, there are a wide array of styles from sporty to dressy that are on the market today. To save you the hassel of scouring the internet, we’ve found the best pairs for men at under $50. So stop wasting your time with laces, head below to find our top picks today.

Sporty

One of my personal favorite pairs of sporty slip-on sneaker for men are the adidas CF Lite Racer option. The adidas sneakers are priced at just $45 and its sock-like fit will be comfortable for everyday errands or spring training. This style notes a large logo band across the top and a stretch material for added support. It also has a pull-tab design for easy on and off.

Another similar style is Joe’s New Balance FuelCore Coast v4 Sneaker that features a slip-on design and lacing system that adds support. Designed for running, this shoe features a cushioned insole and padded sides for support. It comes in a sleek black color option and it’s priced at $29.

Casual

Sperry offers a wide array of slip-on sneakers for men that are stylish and causal. The Captains Slip-On features a modern perforated exterior that’s breathable for warm weather and it’s available in three color options. These sneakers are also lightweight and cushioned for additional comfort. Even better, they’re priced at $45.

Another similar style from Sperry is the Mainsail Slip-On Sneaker. It’s currently at Nordstrom Rack right under $50 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This style is versatile to wear with jeans, shorts or khakis alike too and its nautical appearance is a great option for summer.

Dressy

Finally, if you’re looking for a dressier option for work or an event the DeerStags Waterproof style is a no-brainer. Priced at under $50, its leather exterior will polish any look. Even better, its cushioned for additional comfort and waterproof. It also notes a rigid outsole for extra traction. However, if you want to brown color options the Eastland Spencer Slip-on is another excellent option and is under $50 as well.

Which pair of slip-on sneakers were your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

