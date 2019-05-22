iOttie’s latest iTap 2 Smartphone Car Mounts on sale from $20 in various styles

iOttie via Amazon offers its iTap 2 Magnetic Dashboard Smartphone Mount for $19.96 Prime shipped. That’s 20% off the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked on this model. One of iOttie’s latest car mounts sports a complete redesign, which includes a rotating ball joint so you can get your device at just the right angle. Works with all smartphones and most cases. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more iOttie deals.

We also spotted the CD slot version of the iOttie iTap 2, which is down to $19.96 as well from its usual $25 price tag. It also has some of the same features as the deal above but takes advantage of your car’s CD slot. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon is also offering the iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Qi Charging Mount for $44.95 when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s as much as $15 off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked. With built-in Qi charging, this is one of the more unique mounts on the market today. It also has two USB ports for easy charging of additional devices. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

More on iOttie iTap 2 Car Mounts:

The Tap Magnetic 2 dashboard and windshield mount is a sleek and powerful magnetic mounting solution that holds smartphones in any vehicle. Designed for maximum convenience, the iTap 2 features two rare-earth magnets that provide a strong hold for all smartphones and case combinations. A Metal Plate Kit includes small and large metal plates and a Protective Film that attaches directly on the back of the smartphone or case, and does not interfere with wireless charging when positioned accordingly. Install iTap Magnetic 2 on textured or smooth vehicle dashboards with a super strong Suction Cup and a Dashboard Pad that secures the mount in place.The iTap Magnetic 2 dashboard and windshield mount from iOttie is compact and powerful to safely enhance the driving experience on the road.

