Bundle Motorola’s unlocked Moto G5S Plus with a $60 SIM Kit for $140 shipped ($290 value)

B&H is currently offering the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB Smartphone in Blush Gold bundled with a $60 Mint Mobile SIM Kit for $139.99 shipped. Also available at Motorola’s official eBay store without the SIM Kit. Normally you’ll find the handset selling for $230 by itself. The additional value in today’s offer saves you a total of $150 and is the second best discount we’ve tracked to date. Motorola’s G5S has a 5.5-inch screen, 3GB of RAM and the highly-appreciated feature of expandable microSD storage. The smartphone also runs Android Pie, giving you the latest software features as well. It carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 380 customers. And for a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work from today’s deal and protect your new smartphone with a case from under $5 Prime shipped at Amazon. And if you’re aching to take advantage of thew G5S’s expandable storage, Samsung’s 128GB EVO microSD Card is a great option at $22.

Moto G5S Plus Smartphone features:

GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable

Compatible with All Major US Carriers

North American Variant

Dual 13MP Rear Cameras + 8MP Front

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core CPU

32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB RAM

5.5″ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution

microSDXC Memory Card Slot

