Amazon’s affordable Nintendo Switch Pro Controller charging dock is now just $7

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Switch Pro Controllers at $7.05 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $15 price tag, $1.50 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Easily power up your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with this nifty dock from Amazon. It fully recharges in “less than 4.5 hours for fast results.” Built-in LED indicators relay when your device is powered-up and ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings towards some fresh Switch Pro Controller grips. This is a great way to take your gaming to the next level, and to be certain that your controller doesn’t go flying into the abyss during those intense Super Smash Bros. games.

AmazonBasics Charging Dock features:

Charging dock for quickly and easily recharging a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (not included)

Fully recharges an empty controller in less than 4.5 hours for fast results

OCP, OVP, SCP protection for smart charging; LED indicator offers at-a-glance status update (red for charging; green for fully charged)

Plugs into a USB port or wall outlet; included USB cable measures 80 cm (2.6 feet)

Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

