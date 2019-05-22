The Container Store has new organizers for spring in partnership with Home Edit. If you haven’t heard of the Home Edit, these two girls have taken organization to the next level, helping some A-list celebrities (Gwyneth Paltrow, Mandy Moore & more) clean up their closets, pantries and cabinets. Plus, the new line offers organizers from just $5 and will help you tidy up your pantry, bathroom drawers and even your closet. Head below to find out more about the new line and be sure to take your organizing to the next level by picking up their book, which shows you how they use all of the pieces in the new line.

Pantry Organizers

One of our favorite items for your pantry is the 3-Tier Shelf that helps to takes advantage of vertical space. It also allows you to stack items in tiers for easier access. This is the perfect piece to store spices, canned goods, condiments and other kitchen essentials. It’s priced at just $30 and will be a go-to in your pantry or cabinets for years to come.

Another standout are the Pantry Canisters that feature a clear design to easily see all of your items. Best of all, the canisters are stackable and come in varying sizes. These are great for snacks, pastas, baking ingredients and more. It also has an air-tight lid to preserve freshness. Prices for the canisters range from just $8 to $12 per bin. Finally, be sure to check out their labels that come in perfect handwriting and make it easy to identify what’s inside the bin.

Bathroom Organizers

Clean out your bathroom drawers with these convenient bin organizers. These bins feature the perfect sizes for q-tips, bobby pins, hair ties and much more. Plus, they’re stackable and are priced at just $6.

Another way to de-clutter your bathroom is with the 2-Layer Lazy Susan. Not only is this extremely functional with its 360-degree swivel, but it’s also stylish thanks to an acrylic covering. This is a very nice piece to have for your countertops or to organize under your bathroom cabinets.

Closet Organizers

Finally, save some space in your closet by added an S-Hook. These unique hooks swivel and are the perfect way to hand up purses, scarves, belts and more. The can be made into a C or S shape, depending on what you need to hand up and its clear, sleek appearance will match with any closet. Better yet, each hook is priced at just $5.

Which piece from the Container Store’s Home Edit collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!