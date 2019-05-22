Grab two of TP-Link’s dual-outlet Alexa-enabled Smart Plugs at a new low of $45 ($60 value)

- May. 22nd 2019 2:27 pm ET

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plugs for $44.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $30 each at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you $15 and hitting a new all-time low. For comparison, the best we’ve tracked before had been $24 per smart plug, with this deal besting that by $1.50. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, and as such means it works without a hub and can be controlled with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. It also features two individually-controllable outlets. That makes it perfect for controlling two different lamps or other appliances. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,370 customers.

This more affordable pair of smart plugs from TP-Link will only set you back $24, if you’re searching for a more budget-conscious option. The biggest tradeoff is you’ll lose out of the two built-in outlets, but the same standalone design and voice assistant support are present.

If TP-Link’s smart plugs don’t fit the bill in what you’re searching for in a voice-controlled device, be sure to check out our favorite smart plugs for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home.

TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control up to two devices in your home from anywhere by plugging them into the HS107 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with 2 Outlets from TP-Link. Equipped with two individually controllable outlets, this smart plug enables you to turn on and off devices such as a lamp, fan, TV, portable heater, or coffee maker. The HS107 connects to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into an outlet through the free Kasa app.

Once connected, you’ll be able to control, schedule, and/or create scenes for your plugged-in devices from anywhere in the world. The HS107 is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana, making controlling your plugged-in devices with voice commands seamless.

