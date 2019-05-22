Turtle Beach’s Recon Camo Gaming Headset is perfect for Call of Duty fans at $33 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Turtle Beach Recon Camo Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $32.97 shipped. Also available at GameStop. Normally selling for $60 at retailers like Best Buy as well as directly from Turtle Beach, that’s good for a 45% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This headset works with PS4, Xbox One, PC and even mobile devices. It features two 50mm drivers that have been said to offer crisp highs and thundering lows. Alongside a breathable fabric-wrapped headband, the camouflage design makes it feel like you’re actually wearing a piece of combat gear while racking up XP in titles like Call of Duty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More details below.

If you don’t love the camo colorway, consider the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon at $30 instead. At the lower price point you’ll also be ditching better sound as well as the unique design, as these only pack 40mm drivers.

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Headset features:

Put on this Turtle Beach Recon Camo gaming headset, and bring out your inner pilot on your flight simulator. The large, comfortable ear cups feature 50mm drivers for encompassing bass sound, keeping exterior noise out and the action in. A removable boom mic on this Turtle Beach Recon Camo gaming headset means you can easily use them for enjoying music.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!