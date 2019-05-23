Apple’s latest iPad Air hits new all-time lows as Amazon and B&H cut $40 off

Amazon is currently taking $30 off various iPad Air models, including the 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $599. Up the internal storage to 256GB and you can save $40 and bring the price down to $739 at B&H. Free shipping is available for all. B&H of course will offer tax savings at the time of checkout for select shoppers. This is the largest discount we’ve seen to date on the new iPad Air, besting our previous mention by $10.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option from MoKo has excellent ratings and is available in various colors. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Stereo speakers

