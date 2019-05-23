Stock up on Dunlop Tortex Guitar Picks while the 12-packs are BOGO Free: $4 shipped, more

Sweetwater is now offering buy one get one Free on 12-Packs of the Dunlop Tortex Standard Guitar Picks as part of its Memorial Day sale. That includes all the various sizes and colors. These packs are regularly around $4 each at Amazon, although they can go for as much as $6 elsewhere. But with today’s sale you are getting two 12-packs for $3.89 shipped, so this is a nice 50% discount with free shipping included. With a solid selection of gauges and colors here, there’s something for every kind of player on sale today. These made in the USA picks are among the most popular out there and are great for all genres from “classic country to nu-metal”. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers.

Dunlop Guitar Pick Deals:

***Note: All deals below are BOGO free.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Sweetwater Memorial Day sale for a wide range of guitar accessories and production gear. While you’re refreshing your guitar setup, consider the AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand at $13 Prime shipped or show off two of your beasts at once with the Gator Frameworks Adjustable Double Guitar Stand at $25.

Dunlop Tortex Standard Guitar Picks :

Dunlop guitar picks are a top choice of today’s pro musician! Dunlop’s wide variety of gauges, shapes, sizes and materials allows the player to select the exact pick for his/her own particular style of playing. From classic country to nu-metal, every great player knows that their pick is an integral part of their tone, and Dunlop guitar picks are the picks that more pros rely on in the studio or on stage. Picks are a grossly underrated accessory. Don’t sacrifice your tone…pick Dunlop guitar picks!

