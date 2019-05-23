Pick up two Google Home Minis for $58 or bundled with Nest Smart Thermostat at $199

- May. 23rd 2019 10:05 am ET

Walmart offers a two-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $58 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle has a current $98 value as each speaker sells for $49 individually. This is a match of Mother’s Day pricing from earlier this month. Google Home Mini delivers all of the best Assistant features in one tidy little package. You’ll be able to control smart home accessories, call up the news, weather and much more. We loved it in our hands-on review and Walmart customers generally agree. Head below for more deals.

BuyDig also has a notable deal going for Memorial Day, offering a Google Home Mini bundled with a Nest Thermostat for $199. There’s as much as $298 worth of value here with today’s deal representing a match of the best deals we’ve seen in recent months. Aside from all of the features laid out above, this bundle delivers a Nest Thermostat with automatic scheduling and intelligent controls based on your habits. Pairing the two devices together means that you’ll be able to take your heating and cooling to the next level with ease. The Nest Smart Thermostat is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Google Home Mini features:

Twice as helpful. Double up on your Google Assistant with two Google Home Minis. Having two Minis lets you play music in multiple rooms, broadcast messages around the house and get help in more places. “Hey Google, broadcast dinner is ready.” Having two Google Home Minis will also allow you to play the same music in multiple rooms. “Hey Google, play hip hop music on all speakers.”

