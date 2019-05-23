Major retailers discount Nest products for Memorial Day: Nest Secure $299, Nest Detect $39, more

For Memorial Day, A number of retailers are offering discounts on Nest branded smart home products. Leading the way is BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals with the Nest Secure Smart Alarm System for $299 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, BuyDig direct, Nest, Google Store, Walmart, Dell, PC Richard’s & Sons, Bloomingdales, and Kohl’s. Regularly $399, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in recent months. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen is $250, but that was back in September of 2018. The Nest Secure Smart Alarm System ties in with the rest of your compatible smart home devices for an all-encompassing experience. Whether you have a Nest Thermostat (also on sale) or a Nest x Yale smart lock (see below for more details), the Nest Secure is a must-have for any smart home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget about picking up a Nest Thermostat or Google Home Minis, both of which are currently on sale. This will completely round out your Nest-enabled smart home as all of these devices work fantastically together.

Other Nest products on sale:

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

3 security levels include alarm off, home and guarding, and away and guarding

Security alerts let you know what triggered an alarm, giving you the option to call the police or an emergency contact

No Rush feature enables you to arm and disarm the alarm at your own pace, with a friendly voice alerting you to how much time you have left

Remind Me alerts enable you to arm your system directly from your smartphone

Tags are suitable for children, family members, dog walkers, babysitters, or anyone who requires access to your secured home

