Apple’s new MacBook Pros are up to $400 off with our exclusive promo codes

- May. 23rd 2019 3:32 pm ET

On Tuesday Apple announced a refresh of its MacBook Pro lineup featuring faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors and a new keyboard design. We’ve partnered with Expercom, an authorized Apple retailer, to offer our readers up to $400 off when our exclusive promo codes are applied during checkout. In addition, you can also save $70 on AppleCare as well. Head below to check out each deal.

Apple’s early-2019 MacBook Pro sports upgraded Intel quad and eight-core processors with up to 40% faster performance than the previous generation. A redesigned keyboard looks to fix the woes of the 2016-18 models thanks to new materials.

The 15-inch variation featured here today will sport up to 32GB of RAM along with up to 1TB of SSD storage. Radeon Pro 560X and Vega 20 graphics cards deliver upgraded performance. Built-in Touch ID and four Thunderbolt 3 ports round out the list of notable specifications.

Here’s a look at each of our exclusive deals, all of which are the first discounts we’ve seen so far.

Need AppleCare? You can add three additional years of warranty coverage to your new MacBook Pro for $309. That’s a $70 savings off the regular going rate. No promo code required.

Best Apple Deals

