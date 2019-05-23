Nordstrom has a new pop up shop and your kids are about to look stylish this summer. Partnered with the luxury kids boutique Maisonette, the two have curated a list of summer essentials that are adorable. From clothing to shoes and accessories, there is something for every child in your life. This list is also a wonderful way to shop for any baby showers or kids birthday parties you may have. Head below to find a few of our favorites from the Nordstrom Maisonette collection.

Maisonette’s Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza de Roccia forged their friendship in the fashion industry, but it was motherhood that made them into company cofounders. Between running a brand and raising kids, they fielded our questions on how they make it work—and on their origin story, top parenting tips and summer vacation packing list.

The theme of the Nordstrom Maisonette collection is called “Say Bonjour” and so a lot of the items are French inspired. For girls the Lali Poppy Flutter Bubble Romper is too cute. It features beautiful scalloped and ruffle trim as well as a criss cross back detail. With its button closure, it also make it quick for diaper changes and it comes in two girly prints for summer.

Also, if you’re looking for a swimsuit the Minnow Lemon Drop Ruffle Swimsuit is just perfect. Its flexible design is great for all of your beach or pool activities and its ruffle details add a fun touch.

For boys, the Piccoli Principle Mason Swim Trucks are sure to make a splash. Its striped appearance gives it a french touch as well as its teddy bear accents. Better yet, it features UPF 50+ sun protection and has a tie waist for comfort.

Looking to get your child their first bike? Look no further, with the Nordstrom Maisonette Banwood First GO! Balance Bike that’s just adorable. This bike comes in three versatile color options and it has a cute wicker basket on the front. It also features 12-inch rubber wheels with added ridges for traction and is priced at $189.

Finally, let your kids imagination soar with the Plan Toys Kitchen Play Set that’s priced at $70. The wooden set features turning knobs and a frying pan, pot and spatula. This would be a perfect gift for a toddler and its wooden accents will stay looking nice for years to come.

Which piece from this new Nordstrom Maisonette collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

