Reebok kicks up your workouts with deals from $15 on shoes, apparel & more, this weekend only

Reebok’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale offers up to 50% off with code MDW at checkout. Receive complimentary shipping with a Reebok Unlocked Membership (free to join). For men, the Zip Pulse 3 Sneakers are ready for any of your spring and summer workouts. Better yet, the shoes are on sale for $63, which is down from its original rate of $90. Its unique “zig” appearance was designed to give you a springy step and a cushioned stride. Available in four color options, these shoes will standout wherever you go. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 100 reviews from Reebok Customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crossfit Nano 8 Flexweave Sneaker $72 (Orig. $120)
- Reago Pulse Sneaker $49 (Orig. $70)
- Zig Pulse 3 Sneaker $63 (Orig. $90)
- ENH Work Duffel Bag $35 (Orig. $55)
- Training Epic Knit Shorts $38 (Orig. $50)
Our top picks for women include:
- Active Foundation Duffel Bag $20 (Orig. $28)
- Supremium Tank Top $15 (Orig. $22)
- Flashfilm Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- Sole Fury Floatride Shoes $70 (Orig. $140)
- Ever Road DMX Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
