Sperry boat shoes, sneakers, sandals & more from $30 during its Summer Savings Sale + free shipping

Spruce up your kicks during Sperry’s Float into Summer Savings Event that has select styles starting at $29.99. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on orders. For women, the Seaport Sandal will add a nautical touch to any summer look and it features an embossed anchor on the center. These sandals include a neutral coloring and can easily be dressed up or down. It also has a stacked heel for a lift and it has a memory foam footbed for additional comfort. Best of all, the sandals are marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $70. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For men, boat shoes are always stylish for the summer months. One of our favorite options is the Authentic Original Linen Boat Shoes. It’s currently marked down to $64 and its linen material adds a breathable touch.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!