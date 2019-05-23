Twelve South PlugBug World powers your MacBook anywhere: $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Twelve South PlugBug World MacBook Adapter for $22.95 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $45 but usually is listed at $40 these days. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re a world traveler with a MacBook in tow, the Twelve South PlugBug is a must-have. This version adds a USB port to your existing MacBook wall charger along with five snap-on plugs made for drawing power in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Japan. The added 2.1A USB port makes it easy to charge your iPhone or iPad while traveling without toting around an additional power adapter. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

It would be wise to grab a spare USB-C cable before you take off on that next trip. Amazon’s in-house option is affordable and rated for various devices, including MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more. It’s also available in varying lengths for just the right setup on the road.

Twelve South PlugBug World features:

Charge your MacBook and add USB charging functionality to charge your devices wherever you travel

Plug Bug World comes with five snap-on international plugs for use in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Japan

Packs 10 watts/ 2.1 A of charging power, which is enough to charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro

Plug Bug World is made exclusively for all MacBook Power Adapters, including current and previous models

