Just $20 gets you a HomeKit, Alexa, & Assistant smart Wemo light switch (Refurb, Orig. $50)

GeekDeal (99.2% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the HomeKit Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch for $19.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $50, Amazon now charges just over $40 and this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. This smart switch is compatible with Apple HomeKit (Wemo bridge required), Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant smart home platforms, meaning that no matter what devices you have, you’ll be able to use voice control to command your lights. Plus, you can use the Wemo switch with existing multi-switch rocker plates, letting it drop right into your current setup. Rated 3.7/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Drop HomeKit and opt for the Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch at $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll still have Alexa and Assistant control here, along with a smartphone app, making it a great option for those looking to save a few extra bucks.

If you’re looking for ways to control lamps, coffee makers, and more, check out our earlier roundup of HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs from $18.50 at Amazon. These are perfect for making other devices around your house smart, while still remaining compatible with all three major smart home platforms.

Wemo Smart Light Switch features:

The Wemo Light Switch allows you to control your home lighting from the wall, your phone or by using your voice. This smart light switch connects to your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights – with no subscription or hub required. From porch lights to ceiling fans to recessed lighting, Wemo Light Switch can control nearly anything that a traditional light switch can. Whether you’re unwinding on the couch, working at a coffee shop, or vacationing in the Caribbean, you’ll be able to remotely control your home lighting from anywhere.

