HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant smart plug deals from $18.50 via Amazon

Amazon offers a two-pack of TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs for $26.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. That’s down $8 or more from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. On top of all that, at $13 per plug this is an easy way to start or expand your smart home. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals on iHome’s HomeKit-enabled plugs.

Need HomeKit compatibility? You can grab iHome’s Smart Plug for $18.40. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and just the second deal we’ve tracked at Amazon in the last year. This model features support for HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. Ratings are mixed at Amazon but iHome’s lineup is generally well-regarded.

Finally, if you’re really looking to go to the next level, don’t miss this deal from yesterday on a two-pack of dual outlet TP-Link plugs. Amazon is cutting the price down to $45, you’ll save $15 off the regular going rate and snag this deal at a new all-time low.

TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs feature:

Control from anywhere – turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)

Voice control – works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microsoft cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

Compact design – won’t block the other wall outlet allowing two smart plugs to be installed side-by-side

Kasa scenes & schedules – schedule the smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button

