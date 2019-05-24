Father’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re still on the hunt for a gift we have an array of cologne options for you. Give dad a new sent for father’s day with one of the many new releases for spring and summer. Top brands such as GUCCI, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy and more have released new scents and the majority are under $100. Head below to find our top picks.

Givenchy Gentleman

Give yourself or dad a fresh scent with the new Givenchy Gentleman Cologne. Made with all natural and fresh ingredients including citrus, bergamot, lemon, and rosemary. This is a twist off the original Gentleman cologne with it includes a modern earth and woodsy addition. Pick up this bottle of 3.4-oz. cologne for father’s day from Sephora at $88.

GUCCI Guilty

GUCCI just released a new fragrance called Guilty and it’s also a fresh and clean smell for summer. This cologne is another classic that has been modernized by “natural aromatics and the standout vibrancy of Italian citruse”. Plus, this scent is a mixture of citrus and wood tones to create a perfect fragrance. It’s available in two size options and prices start at $74.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue SUN

Dolce & Gabbana light blue has been around for years and this spring they recently launched a new fragrance called SUN. This fragrance was made to smell fresh and beachy with notes of coconut, grapefruit, vanilla and bergamont. Plus, it comes in a fun new yellow bottle for the summer and is priced at $68 for a 2.5-oz bottle.

John Varvatos x Nick Jonas

If you’re a fan of the Jonas Brothers, Nike just launched a new fragrance with John Varvatos. The scent is called “Red” and was designed with cool spices such as coffee, cuban rum and bergamot. The scent was made to keep you “energized throughout the day and night”, just like the famous musician. It comes in a fun sparkly red bottle and it’s priced at $74.

Viktor & Ralph Spicebomb

Finally, Victor & Ralph have a new fragrance for summer called Spicebomb. The cologne has a really unique and cool bottle that was designed to look like a grenade. Spicebomb is a masculine scent that features notes of black chili and dark pepper, clove and nutmeg essence. With over 170 reviews already on Nordstrom it’s rated 4.2/5 stars.

Which new cologne on the market is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

