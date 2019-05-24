GreenLife’s Ceramic Cookware Set w/ rubber handle holders is yours for $20 (Reg. up to $60)

- May. 24th 2019 3:58 pm ET

0

Walmart is offering the 4-Piece GreenLife Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. This is regularly up to $60, but can be yours for just $20. This is the best price we can find, matching the previous deal listing and less than Amazon charges for a 12-inch GreenLife frying pan. This set includes an 8-inch open frypan, a 10-inch open frypan and a 2-quart sauce pan with lid. Each of which has soft-touch stay cool handles and is made of Thermolon ceramic non-stick materials that are “free of PFOA, PFAS, lead or cadmium.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Complete your new cooking setup with the AmazonBasics Premium 8-Piece Steak Knife Set at just $14.50. But considering how much of a deal we are getting today, there are a couple ways you could go with your savings. This AmazonBasics 6-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set goes for $25 and will have all your baking/oven needs covered. Both options carry solid 4+ star ratings. But be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on items for around the house.

GreenLife Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set:

Free your healthy chef! The GreenLife Soft Grip Absolutely Toxin-Free Healthy Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set makes the perfect addition to any kitchen. The high performance Thermolon ceramic non-stick coating on our cookware is long lasting and easy to clean, made without PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium. The turquoise aluminum body adds a touch of style to your kitchen, while the matching soft-grip handles provide much-needed comfort. 

