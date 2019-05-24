The 330-page hardcover Mario Odyssey Collector’s Guide hits the Amazon low: $17.50 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the hardcover Super Mario Odyssey: Prima Collector’s Edition Guide for $17.53. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has sold for closer to $25 over the last year and is now at the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon. This 336-page book allows gamers to “uncover every secret, solve every puzzle, and defeat every enemy”. It also includes a double-sided poster and free access the eGuide. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Prima Games makes some of the best game guides and historical books out there. If you’re looking for something more affordable though, consider the Super Mario Odyssey: Kingdom Adventures Vol. 1 hardcover book that starts at under $9 Prime shipped. It has “beautiful screenshots, commentary by well-seasoned travelers, and a ton of selfies by your favorite moustached hero”. The Playing With Super Power: Nintendo Super NES Classics starts at $16.50 and might be a better fit for old school gamers than the Super Mario Odyssey option above.

Super Mario Odyssey: Prima Collector’s Edition Guide:

Embark on a Cap-tivating Journey! Grab this guide and pack your bags! Inside you’ll find everything a discerning traveler needs to make the most of your adventures. Explore! Uncover every secret, solve every puzzle, and defeat every enemy that stands in Mario’s way. Discover! Our detailed maps show you just where to find every Power Moon and Regional Coin. Capture! Learn how best to utilize Mario’s new friend, Cappy, to take control of familiar faces and new adversaries.

