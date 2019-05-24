Philips Hue Memorial Day sale includes LightStrip Plus, bundles, table lamps, more

- May. 24th 2019 7:39 am ET

Shop now
0

Amazon has kicked off its Philips Hue Memorial Day sale with a number of price drops to 2019 lows. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Best Buy is matching some of these deals in its Memorial Day sale. Leading the way is the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus at $67.99. That’s as much as $22 off the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve seen this year. Philips Hue LightStrip offers HomeKit control along with bright and vibrant color. It’s great for adding color to your workspace or behind a desk. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Another notable price drop is on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Light at $84.99. It typically sells for $100. This unique light offers HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, like the rest of Philips Hue’s lineup. It has a sleek design that makes it easy to illuminate just about any space. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Head below for more Philips Hue deals…

Other notable deals include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Shop now

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Philips

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp