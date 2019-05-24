Philips Hue Memorial Day sale includes LightStrip Plus, bundles, table lamps, more

Amazon has kicked off its Philips Hue Memorial Day sale with a number of price drops to 2019 lows. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Best Buy is matching some of these deals in its Memorial Day sale. Leading the way is the Philips Hue LightStrip Plus at $67.99. That’s as much as $22 off the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve seen this year. Philips Hue LightStrip offers HomeKit control along with bright and vibrant color. It’s great for adding color to your workspace or behind a desk. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Another notable price drop is on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Light at $84.99. It typically sells for $100. This unique light offers HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control, like the rest of Philips Hue’s lineup. It has a sleek design that makes it easy to illuminate just about any space. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Head below for more Philips Hue deals…

Other notable deals include:

