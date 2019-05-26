Google Home Max pairs Assistant with premium hi-fi sound at $254 shipped (Reg. up to $399)

Trusted seller Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Google Home Max Assistant Speaker in Chalk or Charcoal for $254.15 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to be signed into a free Rakuten account. Normally selling for $399, it just dropped to $299 at most major retailer like Google, Best Buy and Walmart. Today’s offer takes an extra 15% off, beats our previous mention by $45 and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Google’s Hi-Fi Assistant Speaker offers access to everything you already love about the voice assistant, but with much higher-quality audio than the Home Mini. We think it’s “an absolutely fantastic speaker,” but if you don’t want to take our word for it, over 160 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

In search of similar hi-fi sound quality but would rather call upon Alexa? Consider picking up Amazon’s Echo Plus at $150 instead. For why you should consider one, check out our recent Echo Dot Diary piece on why to pick one up over a HomePod or Sonos One.

Google Home Max features:

Built for sound. Inside and Out.Get information and control tunes with your voice by using this Google Home Max speaker. It uses Google Assistant to find and play songs, and the system can direct compatible smart home devices such as lighting. This Google Home Max speaker has two 4.5-inch woofers and two tweeters to produce high-quality music.

