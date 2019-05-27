Grow basil, parsley, tomatoes and more with 20% off the AeroGarden Harvest at new low of $79

Amazon is currently offering the AeroGarden Harvest in black for $79.20 shipped. Down from its usual $100 price tag, that saves you over 20%, is one of the first notable discounts and a new Amazon all-time low. Taking advantage of LED lighting as well as a hydroponic watering system, AeroGarden Harvest can cultivate up to six plants at a time. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Over 155 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Want to expand which herbs, spices and plants you can grow? Amazon has a variety of different seed pod kits available, which are perfect ways to make use of your savings. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce: red/green leaf, romaine, as well as butter head and will run you $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life.

