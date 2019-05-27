Keep an eye on packages with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $167.50 (Reg. $249), more from $84

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $167.44 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Note: you’ll need to be logged into a Rakuten account to apply this code. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $31 under our previous mention and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen this year. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage and more. It’s a great way to deter porch pirates, as it features enhanced motion detection as well. Over 14,600 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Opt for the original Ring Video Doorbell for $84.15 with code SAVE15. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and allows you to save even more, should you not need all the advanced features of the Doorbell Pro. Some of the main tradeoffs include 720p recording instead of 1080p, as well as a lack of 5Ghz Wi-Fi compatibility and advanced motion detection. But as a budget-conscious option, Alexa integration still makes it a notable buy.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!