Portable hard drive deals from $44: New all-time low on Seagate 5TB at $90, more

Staples offers the Seagate 5TB Backup Plus Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped when promo code 58071 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $130 but just dropped to $110 at Amazon which was a new all-time low there. Seagate’s 5TB portable hard drive is perfect for backing up your data through Time Machine, toting around your photos, videos and other content, or simply adding storage to a gaming console. It features USB 3.0 connectivity and has a brushed metal outer shell. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon has the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB Portable External Hard Drive for $44 shipped. Add in a case for $7 more. Either way, this is the second best price we’ve seen at Amazon all-time. B&H is currently charging $60 for this hard drive that’s rated 4/5 stars by over 18,000 Amazon customers. Includes a two month Adobe CC Photography subscription with purchase.

You’ll also find the 2TB version at $57 via Amazon, which is as much as $13 off the regular going rate.

Seagate Backup Plus Portable Hard Drives feature:

1TB Capacity

USB 3.0 Port

Max Data Transfer Speed: 120MB/s

Seagate Dashboard for Automatic Backup

Pre-Loaded NTFS Driver for Mac

