Woot discounts Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector to $225 ($75 off), plus more from $120

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of home theater and entertainment gear ahead of Father’s Day from $120. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise you’ll face a $6 delivery fee. One standout for us is the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector at $224.99. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $50 under our previous mention and comes in at $23 under the Amazon low. Stacking up to just over the size of a soda can, this miniature projector can create an up to 100-inch image. Nebula Capsule runs Android 7.1 for streaming capabilities and also touts four hours battery life so you can take it on-the-go with ease. Inputs include HDMI and USB ports as well as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 535 shoppers. Shop the rest of the deals right here or head below for some additional top picks.d

Other notable deals in the sale include:

Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector features:

Nebula Capsule is a smart cinema that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Using Android 7.1 it plays content from your favorite video streaming app or mirrors your phone’s screen to create a remarkably detailed picture up to 100 inches big. Stunning image quality is complemented by a class-leading 360° speaker to deliver heart-pounding sound, wherever you sit. Enjoy stunning picture and sound, wherever you want.

