Anker’s ROAV Bolt brings Google Assistant to any car, now $40 shipped (Reg. $50)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Anker ROAV Bolt Car Charger with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped. Also available direct. Originally $50, this is the first discount we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With voice-activated Google Assistant, you’ll be able to use the ROAV Bolt to control your phone, ask for directions, or change your music. In our review, we said that it offers “convenience even Android Auto can’t match.” Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Opt for the Anker Roav SmartCharge F2 Bluetooth FM Transmitter at $26.50 shipped on Amazon and save some cash. Though there’s no built-in voice assistant, you’ll enjoy the ability of listening to your phone’s audio through your car’s speakers with the local FM radio station that it produces. Plus, it still offers built-in charging ports to keep your phone’s battery topped off.

Anker ROAV Bolt features:

Ensure full power for your mobile devices during long drives with this Anker ROAV Bolt car charger. It’s compatible with Google Assistant for voice-controlled navigation and music streaming, and it supports versatile connectivity via Bluetooth, and auxiliary port. This Anker ROAV Bolt car charger’s compact, lightweight design offers convenient portability and storage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!